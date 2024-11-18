PTI can protest within confines of law, says Khurshid Shah

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party’s MNA Syed Khurshid Shah on Monday said that the PTI could stage protest within the confines of the law, ARY News reported.

“It will not be acceptable if the protest will turn into sabotage”, veteran PPP leader said. He said Fazlur Rehman has voted for the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

“We will see it, if any amendment against human rights being tabled (in the Parliament), he said.

He said that the People’s Party will not compromise over the water. “Don’t meddle in the water issue”, he said.

“The situation has not been good in two provinces, don’t allow this in the third province,” seasoned politician warned.