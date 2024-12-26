‘PTI-Centre talks continue with Nawaz Sharif’s approval’

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Centre are ongoing, with Nawaz Sharif’s approval, ARY News reported.

Senator Siddiqui emphasized that the committee will focus on written demands rather than statements made by PTI’s founder.

He also clarified that PTI is aware of the legal process for release from prison, implying that they will follow due process. He assured that the committee will facilitate meetings with PTI’s founder in the future, just as they did on the day of the first meeting.

However, the talks will not be influenced by external factors, he added. Siddiqui also mentioned that PTI has taken the initiative in the talks, and the committee is committed to reach a solution.

The remarks came after PTI set a deadline for the completion of talks with the government, aiming to conclude negotiations by January 31, 2025.

Addressing reporters outside Adiala jail, SIC head Hamid Raza stated that Imran Khan has expressed confidence in the negotiating committee who are working to resolve issues with the Centre.

It’s worth mentioning here that PTI engaged in political dialogue with the government over its various demands. The next round of the political reconciliation talks between the government and PTI will be held on January 02.

The government sought a charter of demands from the PTI in the maiden round of talks concluded in the National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting in which the representatives of the government and PTI discussed headways over by the current political situation.

The government committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee, on the other hand, included Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.