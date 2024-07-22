PTI chairman refuses to answer questions about May 9 riots

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan once again refused to cooperate with the investigation team in 12 cases registered against him in connection with the May 9 riots, ARY News reported citing sources.

A 12-member team of Lahore police, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Rana Zahid, arrived at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to investigate the PTI founder who is currently on a 10-day physical remand in the cases, the sources privy to the development said.

The investigation team was also expected to conduct Imran Khan’s polygraph test but he did not appear before the team. The sources said that Imran Khan refused to cooperate with the police team for the investigation as well as a polygraph test, saying that he would not answer any query in the absence of his lawyers.

The team which also included forensic experts returned without questioning Imran Khan. The sources claimed that the police team sent multiple messages to the PTI founder, asking him to appear for the test, but he did not comply.

Earlier on July 15, n Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on 10-day physical remand in 12 cases pertaining to riots on May 9.

Imran Khan was produced through a video link as the prosecutor cited ‘security concerns’ for not producing him in person.

“Why can’t you produce the accused in person before the court?,” the judge, Khalid Arshad asked. The prosecutor replied that the PTI founder cannot be presented in court for security reasons.

The prosecutor said that they wanted to investigate the PTI founder regarding the footage they found of the May 9 incidents.

The prosecutor said that the PTI founder would not be taken away from the Adiala Jail and be investigated there.

“There are 12 cases against the PTI founder related to May 9 riots,” the prosecutor told the court while requesting for his physical remand.