PTI creating false narrative of firing on protesters: Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over creating a ‘false’ narrative of firing at protesters, ARY News reported.

In a televised address, Tarar challenged the Imran Khan-founded party to provide evidence of law enforcement agencies’ firing at the PTI protesters during the November 26 protest.

According to Attaullah Tarar, the former ruling party was attempting to hoodwink the masses through ‘fake narrative’ and ‘lies.’

The Information Minister reiterated the government’s claim that the law enforcement agencies did not fire on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters in Islamabad.

“There is not a single video in which law enforcement agencies can be seen directly firing on protesters. They [PTI protesters] have all kinds of videos but there is no video evidence of [direct firing] as this never happened”, he added.

Attaullah Tarar mentioned a viral video in which a man was running away, claiming that he was hit by a gunshot.

Analysing the viral video, the information minister said that there was no wound or bullet mark on the man’s hand when the bandage was opened.

Refuting the claims of hundreds of killings during the PTI protest, Tarar challenged the Imran Khan-founded party to present the dead bodies of the victims.

In an apparent jibe at the party, Attaullah Tarar said the claimed dead bodies were found only on social media platforms including TikTok, Facebook, X and, WhatsApp.

The information minister also mentioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan’s statement in which he confirmed 12 bodies.

Meanwhile, Attaullah Tarar lamented that the PTI leaders did not condole with the families of the four martyred Rangers personnel and a police officer, who lost their lives during the PTI protest on November 26.