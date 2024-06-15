web analytics
PTI to decide if it wants democracy or politics of chaos: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that a handful of people won’t be allowed to keep the future of 240 million people at stake, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s Planning and Development minister said that the PTI will be dealt with iron hands if it will try to derail the country with its negative politics.

“The PTI has to decide if it wants the politics of chaos or it opts for a positive pro-democracy politics,” he said.

“If you have any pain from the system, you should resign and get out of the system,” Ahsan Iqbal addressing the PTI said.

Replying a question about the People’s Party he said, ” They are our allies, and we are not at war with them. Small quarrels used to be part of an alliance,” he added.

