PTI delegation to visit party founder at Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: A five-member delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to visit Adiala Jail tomorrow morning to meet the party’s founder, ARY News reported on Friday.

The meeting is scheduled for 8 am, during which PTI leaders are expected to discuss the draft of constitutional amendment.

Ali Zafar, one of the key leaders, had requested permission from the government to meet the founder, which has now been granted.

Zafar emphasized the importance of this meeting, stating that PTI could not move forward with the draft without consulting the founder.

He added, “We will meet with the founder in the morning and follow his directives related to the constitutional amendments.”

The delegation includes prominent PTI figures such as Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaisar, Hamid Khan, and Salman Akram Raja, who will accompany Zafar during the visit.