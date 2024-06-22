PTI demands Supreme Court to take notice of Muhammad Zubair’s interview

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the Supreme Court (SC) to take notice of former governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair’s interview, in which he alleged that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa derailed Imran Khan-led government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking at ARY News’ programme ‘Off the Record’, Muhammad Zubair, who parted ways with the PML-N, maintained that Nawaz Sharif and Gen (retd) Qamar Bajwa had even met a couple of times in London.

Addressing a press conference, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan noted Zubair, in his interview, said Bajwa conspired to overthrow the PTI government.

Hasan said that Zubair’s claims are a serious matter and require the Supreme Court’s attention. “A gang of criminals was imposed on the country by overthrowing Imran Khan-led regime,” he said, urging the SC to take suo motu notice of Zubair’s interview.

He also criticised Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s statement, saying it was irresponsible and aimed at spreading chaos. Ahsan Iqbal had demanded PTI founder Imran Khan should be kept in jail for country’s stability.

The PTI spokesperson also mentioned that friendly countries are advising Pakistan to maintain political stability, while some elements are trying to create unrest.

Hasan also condemned the Punjab government’s actions, saying it is a form of fascism that has never been seen before in Pakistan. He demanded the Supreme Court take notice of these issues and ensure justice is served.