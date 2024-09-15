web analytics
Sunday, September 15, 2024
PTI will first read and then decide on legislation: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said, it is a crucial legislation, which should be made in the best interest of the country and the nation.

“The draft of the legislation is not in front of us, we will first read it and then decide,” in an exclusive conversation, main opposition party PTI’s Chairman remarked.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman didn’t discuss with us about any offer. “Some time you accept a political office as part of your politics,” PTI leader said.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman has taken a principled stance and standing over it that any legislation with regard to the judiciary should not be extraordinary,” Barrister Gohar said.

He said, Maulana has taken stand that the judges age limit should not be increased. “There is also talk about rotation of Islamabad High Court judges, this will restrict the judiciary”, he said.

“It will be inappropriate, if a judge being transferred without consent,” he added.

Ruling PML-N is trying to take the political parties in Parliament on board to get the parliamentary majority required for passage of the constitutional bill, not yet made public.

