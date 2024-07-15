PTI founder remanded in May 9 case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on 10-day physical remand in 12 cases pertaining to riots on May 9, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan was produced through a video link as the prosecutor cited ‘security concerns’ for not producing him in person.

“Why can’t you produce the accused in person before the court?,” the judge, Khalid Arshad asked. The prosecutor replied that the PTI founder cannot be presented in court for security reasons.

The prosecutor said that they wanted to investigate the PTI founder regarding the footage they found of the May 9 incidents.

The prosecutor said that the PTI founder would not be taken away from the Adiala Jail and be investigated there.

“There are 12 cases against the PTI founder related to May 9 riots,” the prosecutor told the court while requesting for his physical remand.

On the other hand, the defence counsel opposed the physical remand plea, maintaining that the physical remand cannot be granted if an accused is presented via video link.

Usman Gul, the PTI founder’s lawyer, said that the physical remand cannot be given without the appearance of the accused.

Azhar Siddique said that the procedure for video link attendance was not followed. “Either the government should issue a notification or the police must take permission from the court,” the defence counsel said.

“I saw the accused and talked to him for five minutes. He looked fine. He (Imran Khan) was also speaking in a good manner,” the judge remarked.

Earlier in the day, the Investigation police have formally arrested PTI founder in connection with the Jinnah House attack case on May 9.

The police reached Adiala Jail for the formal arrest. According to the police, the PTI founder will be investigated under sections related to inciting against the state.

The police stated that PTI founder Imran Khan has been arrested in 12 cases related to May 9 riots, including the Jinnah House attack. The police requested the Rawalpindi court to transfer the suspect to Lahore, but the court denied the transfer due to security concerns.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are already on six-day physical remand in a new Toshakhana case till July 19.