‘PTI Founder to go on hunger strike if injustice continues’

RAWALPINDI: PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan will go on a hunger strike if the injustice does not stop inside the Adiala jail where he is incarcerated, ARY News reported.

Addressed the media after meeting the party head in Adiala jail, he warned that if the injustice continues, the PTI founder will go on a hunger strike.

Shamim Naqvi stated that if the founder goes on a hunger strike in jail, it will trigger a nationwide hunger strike.

The PTI leader criticized the government, saying that holding a new election is the only way forward as Rs 54 million holds no value against restoring the dignity of the vote.

The PTI founder has vowed to prepare for protests, saying that if a call for protest is given, everyone will come out, Naqvi added.

Shamim Naqvi stated that Imran Khan also expressed concerns over the budget and the impending storm of inflation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Nations (UN) Working Group on Arbitrary Detention demanded the immediate release of PTI founder Imran Khan, maintaining that he was detained in ‘violation of international law’.

“(The) appropriate remedy would be to release Mr. Khan immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law,” the Geneva-based UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention maintained read in its report.

The UN body also maintained that Imran Khan was ‘reportedly instrumentalized for a political purpose’.