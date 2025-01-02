PTI Founder urges for two demands in talks with Govt: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar has said that the party’s founder has given clear message for putting two demands in talks with the government today.

He said the PTI’s negotiating team will share its demands in writing with the government’s team in dialogue today.

It is to be mentioned here that the second round of the dialogue between government and the PTI’s negotiating teams will be held today at the Parliament House.

Senator Ali Zafar said that the PTI’s founder has said that he has been given offer to shift to his Bani Galla residence, but he has demanded release of all other prisoners of the party first.

Meanwhile, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali has said,”We will share our demands in talks with the government today”.

“All parties should sit together in the best interest of the country and the people,” he urged.

Barrister Gohar said that the talks should succeed for the betterment of the country.