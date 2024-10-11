PTI gets draft of proposed constitutional amendments, confirms Dogar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Amir Dogar has confirmed that the PTI has received the draft of proposed constitutional amendments, ARY News reported.

As per details, the draft was shared during a committee meeting, where it was decided that the National Assembly session, which was called for yesterday, would be postponed until after the SCO summit and the matter of constitutional amendments will also be delayed until the SCO summit.

Amir Dogar stated that the PTI will consult with its political committee and senior leadership on the draft and further discussions will be held on the matter. He also criticized the government’s draft, saying it contains many ambiguities and lacks clarity.

He said that People’s Party and the federal government have shared their drafts with the committee, and more sessions will be held to reach a consensus, however the matter will take some time.

The development came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, stated that the government will not be able to secure the support of the party members for constitutional amendments.

Speaking on ARY News’ program Off the Record, Barrister Gohar Khan remarked that no government has held the two-thirds majority required for constitutional amendments since 1984.

PTI chairman criticized the government’s timing for introducing the constitutional amendments, particularly regarding the proposed changes related to judicial transfers, calling it an attack on the judiciary.

Also read: PTI chairman claims govt won’t get support for constitutional amendments

“Government seeks to isolate the judiciary through these amendments, without having the mandate to do so.”

Barrister Gohar Khan further said that PTI has not been provided with the draft of the proposed amendments. He mentioned that during the briefing by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar to the parliamentary committee on Saturday, PTI requested a written draft, which the government did not have.

The PTI chairman argued that the government is mistaken about the support for these amendments, claiming that when the bill is brought to a vote, even government members will refrain from supporting it.

Amendments Challenged

A new petition challenging constitutional amendments was filed in the Supreme Court (SC).

According to details, the petition against the constitutional amendments was moved by Advocate Saeem Chaudhry in the Supreme Court.

The petition argues that Article 179, concerning the retirement age of judges, should be declared a fundamental part of the Constitution.

It also requested a ruling that the government cannot interfere with the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

The petition calls for the constitutional amendments to be declared null and void, stating that they violate fundamental rights, the Constitution, and the independence of the judiciary.

The petition also asks for the executive to be stopped from making constitutional amendments related to the judiciary.

The federal government, the Speaker, the Chairman of the Senate, and the Ministry of Law have been made respondents in the petition.