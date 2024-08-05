PTI MNA dies of heart attack in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mumtaz Mustafa died of heart attack in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the spokesperson of National Assembly has confirmed the death of the deceased PTI leader from Rahim Yar Khan who was residing in parliament lodges.

The National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq was informed about the demise of Mumtaz Mustafa, he expressed condolence with his family.

The NA session which started today was deferred without any proceedings in the hounor of the deceased PTI MNA Mumtaz Mustafa.

It is important to mention here that on 26 November 2007, Mumtaz Mustafa quit Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and joined Pakistan Muslim League (F) (PML-F).

He contested the 2008 Punjab provincial election from PP-293 Rahim Yar Khan-IX as a candidate of PML-F, but was unsuccessful.

On 31 January 2010, he was elected Vice Chairman of Punjab Bar Council for a one-year term. Later, he was elected as Chairman of the Executive Committee of Punjab Bar Council for a one-year term.

Mumtaz Mustafa was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as an independent candidate supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan-III in the general election 2024.