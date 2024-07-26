IHC seeks response on PTI office sealing plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued notices to the Metropolitan Corporation and other parties, seeking their responses on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central secretariat de-sealing request.

Representing PTI, lawyer Ghulam Murtaza appeared in the court of Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

The lawyer informed the IHC that the Metropolitan Corporation had sealed the PTI central secretariat without providing any notice or information.

The action was taken on the grounds of alleged non-compliance with fire and safety regulations.

Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz has adjourned the hearing until next week.

It is to be noted that law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence. The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with the party.

During the raid, the Islamabad police seized computers and records from the PTI central office, which are now part of the ongoing investigation.

In previous development, CDA had sealed the office, located in Islamabad’s G-8 sector, for ‘violating building rules’.