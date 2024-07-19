PTI prepares initial list of candidates for Punjab Assembly reserved seats

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has prepared an initial list of candidates for the reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly following the Supreme Court’s verdict on Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) appeals, declaring Imran Khan-founded party eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the list includes names such as Sadia Ayub, Rubina Khan, and Ayesha Bhatta, who are being considered for the reserved seats.

Additionally, the name of Falak Javed, sister of Sanam Javed, has also been proposed for a reserved seat in the Punjab Assembly.

Other names being considered for reserved seats include Rubina Rehman, Rubina Jameel, and Ashma Shujaat. Meanwhile, names like Yasmin Rashid, Aliya Hamza, and Sanam Javed have been proposed for both national and provincial assemblies.

Sources further said that the proposed names will be presented to PTI founder Imran Khan for approval. Following the approval, the list will be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Furthermore, a committee comprising Zartaj Gul, Kanwal Shauzab, and Saima Taher has been formed to oversee the selection process for the reserved seats.

A 13-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ruled that the PTI is eligible for the allocation of reserved seats, dealing a major setback to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the 8-5 majority verdict, setting aside the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order wherein it had upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision denying the reserved seats to the SIC.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Afghan, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Ameenuddin Khan opposed the majority decision.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it has decided to implement the Supreme Court (SC) verdict declaring PTI eligible for reserved seats.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the commission has issued instructions to its legal team to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court decision.

The spokesperson clarified that the ECP has not misinterpreted the SC’s verdict and has not declared the intra-party elections as valid. Instead, the commission has held that the PTI’s intra-party elections were not in accordance with the law, and therefore, the candidates who submitted their nomination papers without a party ticket and declaration could not be considered PTI candidates.