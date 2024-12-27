PTI’s Ali Mohammad Khan reacts to DG ISPR’s presser

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Mohammad Khan has responded to DG ISPR’s today press conference, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News programme “Aiteraz Hai”, Ali Muhammad stated that Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry did not reveal anything new.

The PTI leader said that the demands made by the DG ISPR have been ongoing since May 9, and PTI has been calling for a judicial commission to investigate the events of the May 9 riots. He questioned why a judicial inquiry has not been conducted into the allegations surrounding May 9.

The PTI leader stressed that any investigation should be conducted by a senior judge, preferably from the Supreme Court or High Court. He argued that appointing a junior judge for the inquiry would be inappropriate.

Khan also mentioned the issue of military installations being attacked, asking who was responsible for ordering such actions.

Furthermore, Khan pointed out the inconsistency in the government’s approach to negotiating with terrorist groups while refusing to engage with PTI.

Earlier, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday said the stance of the Pakistan Armed Force on May 9 violence is clear.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, DG ISPR said that the events of May 9 are not just a case for the armed forces but represent the sentiments of the entire nation.

“If armed groups impose their will without lawful intervention, it endangers the fabric of society,” he warned.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson said in 2023, following directives from the judiciary, specific cases from May 9 were transferred to military courts.

Individuals involved in the May 9 attacks were sentenced under the law by military courts.

‘Operations against terrorists’

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan armed forces killed 925 terrorists in 2024. “Pakistan has waged a long and arduous war against terrorism, with the armed forces making significant sacrifices in this fight.”

He said as many as 59,775 successful operations were conducted nationwide this yea, during which 925 terrorists were neutralized, including 73 high-profile targets, and hundreds were apprehended.

Security forces also seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition from terrorist groups.

The DG ISPR vowed the unwavering commitment of Pakistan’s forces to uproot terrorism and ensure national security.