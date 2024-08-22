PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat released after brief arrest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat was released after being briefly detained by the Islamabad police, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A heavy police contingent took Marwat into custody as the latter along with other party workers arrived at Tarnol for a scheduled rally.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to postpone the Islamabad power show scheduled in Tarnol today after the Islamabad administration cancelled No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the public gathering.

The announcement was made by the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan saying that the Islamabad power show has been postponed on the direction of the party founder Imran Khan.

However, the deputy commissioner allowed PTI to hold rally in Islamabad on September 8 and the NOC has also been handed over to PTI leaders.

Yesterday, the Islamabad administration revoked the NOC for PTI today’s public gathering.