Punjab okays action against PTI founder, other leaders

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet on Friday okayed undertaking legal action against incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and other party leaders over “hateful rhetoric against state institutions”, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken during the provincial cabinet’s meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, stated a statement issued here.

Addressing a press conference later, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari cited an inquiry report submitted by home department and said PTI members were “spreading mischief inside and outside the Adiala jail”.

The provincial minister claimed that the Imran Khan-founded PTI was “spreading hate as part of organised propaganda against state institutions”, adding that it was decided to file a complaint according to the report submitted by the home ministry.

“To spread incitement in the country, to spread hatred against the institutions in the country, that is the total agenda of this party,” she said.

Earlier in the day, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif on Tuesday said that any dialogue with the PTI could happen only if it “apologises sincerely publicly in front of the nation.

Commenting on the prospects of dialogue with any faction, Maj Gen Chaudhry said: “No talks will be held with any political leader, or group which attacks its own army and indulges in propaganda [against them]”.

“There can be no dialogue with an anarchist group,” he noted adding that the “only way forward for the anarchists [group] is to apologise sincerely, abandon the politics of hate and indulge in constructive politics [instead]”.

“Talks are for political parties, not institutions,” the army’s spokesperson said.

Responding to another question, DG ISPR said the party only gained 31 per cent of votes in the February 8 elections. He also rejected the impression those who voted for the party in general elections endorsed the May 9 attacks.

Meanwhile, the Punjab cabinet also approved appointment of Ahmed Ali Khan as CEO of Punjab Skills Development Fund, while Tahir Masood and Sheikh Muhammad Mahmood were nominated as technical experts for the Board of Ravi Urban Development Authority.

The meeting also approved a settlement with Pakistani and Iranian company M/s MMIIC and the formation of a 12-member cabinet standing committee for Universal Health Insurance.

Furthermore, the Punjab Environment Climate Change Endowment Fund Company was approved under the Companies Act 2017. Moreover, the cabinet also approved financial assistance for the families of police officers who died during service.