Punjab decides to form forests, wildlife protection force

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to form a special force for forest and wildlife protection and satellite monitoring of woodlands in province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Provincial government has approved digital monitoring of five big forests of Punjab as the chief minister has directed for digital mapping of forests and wildlife to collect correct data.

The government has approved monitoring of Salt Range, Changa Manga, Pirowal and Guzara forests with AI and drones.

The government in a session has decided to conduct digital scanning of the province’s rare and precious forests spreading over 1.648 million acres of land.

The meeting also decided for digital marking of trees alongside the wildlife and forests.

Punjab’s chief minister has directed for constitution of a special force for protection of forests and wildlife.

Province’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the modern technology and artificial intelligence (AI) will conduct monitoring and a forest guard or any officer if found involved in forest cutting will be sent to jail.