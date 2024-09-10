Punjab Food Authority license fee update for single branch restaurant Sept 2024

In order to ensure that the certain standards by farmers, manufacturers, restaurant owners and other stakeholder groups, the Punjab Food Authority regulates and monitor food businesses in the province to make sure the food is safe for masses.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) formulates standards, procedures, processes, and guidelines in contrast to any aspect of food, including food labeling, food business, and food additives, and specify appropriate enforcement systems.

The food authority issued compulsory licenses for the food business across the province to impose food safety and quality standards.

Moreover, it is now a requirement for the individual interested to enter in food business in Punjab to receive the license from the Punjab Food Authority in exchange a certain fee.

The food authority after carefully inspection of the business related to quality of food, standards and process issues the license for the food outlet.

The authority has made it simple to register a business online, with this new service, the businesses can apply for key business registrations using a single form.

The business owner can also calculate the foo for the license by providing details regarding the business using online form.

You need to provide following the details:

Business Category

Investment/Stock Position

Average Sales Per Day

Rent

Number of Employees

Location

Utility bills

Fee for Single Branch Restaurant

The business owner has to pay a fee for single branch restaurant with investment of up to Rs500,000 and seating capacity of up to 10 people.

After adding the tentative details on the online form, the results show the license fee as Rs20,000.

You can calculate the license fee for your business by clicking here.