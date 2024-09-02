Punjab govt ‘decides’ to impose tax on houses

LAHORE: The Punjab government decided to impose a property tax on houses in the province, adding to the woes of the already burdened public, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has been directed to compile a record of all houses in the province by next month, the sources said.

The tax will be levied on houses measuring 5 marlas or above, with rates varying according to the value of the property.

According to the sources, the houses worth over Rs 5 million will be taxed.

Earlier, the Punjab cabinet’s standing committee approved the imposition of a garbage tax in the province. The tax will be levied on houses and commercial establishments in both rural and urban areas.

In rural areas, a 5 marla house will be charged Rs 20 per month; 10 marla Rs Rs 40; small businesses Rs 300; medium businesses Rs 700 while large businesses would be charged Rs 1,000

Similarly in urban areas, a 5 marla house will be taxed Rs 300; 10 marla to 1 kanal house Rs 500-2,000; and houses over 1 kanal will have to pay a tax of Rs 5,000 per month.

The tax will be imposed after the cabinet’s approval