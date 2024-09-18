Punjab govt to ‘withdraw’ cases against PML-N workers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to withdraw political cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the government has directed the Advocate General to review political cases and take immediate action to withdraw them.

The decision came after it was revealed that PML-N leaders, officials, and workers were booked in various cases across Punjab. The cases were registered on the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz during the PTI tenure under the watch of former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, sources added.

Furthermore, the Punjab Advocate General has started reviewing political cases against PML-N leaders and workers, sources said.

It is important to mention here that several PML-N worker were booked in different cases registered against them.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were booked on treason charges.

The case was registered at the PS Shahdara on the complaint of a local citizen Badar Rasheed.

Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, Khawaja and Rana Sanaullah were also named in the case.

Elder Sharif and other PML-N leaders are deliberately defaming the state institutions and carrying out hate speeches, the FIR read.