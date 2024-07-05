Punjab introduces KPI to evaluate performance of police officers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has introduced a Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to evaluate the performance of police officers across the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The performance-based evaluation system is based on 33 key performance indicators (KPIs) that will be used to evaluate the performance of police officials.

According to the system, officials will be awarded marks for achieving specific targets, such as: Three points for resolving cases promptly, three points for reducing crime rates, four points for preventing kite flying and aerial firing and four points for foiling terrorist plots and making arrests in high-value operations

On the other hand, officials will be penalised for underperformance, including: three points deducted for failing to resolve cases within a specified timeframe and three points deducted for failing to reduce crime rates.

The performance-based evaluation system will also lead to the transfer of officers who fail to perform well for three consecutive months. Meanwhile, station house officers (SHOs) and In-charge investigation has been briefed on the new numbering system.