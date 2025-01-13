CM Punjab Laptop Scheme: Maryam Nawaz shares distribution timeline

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday shared an update on the date of laptop distribution under the ‘CM Punjab Laptop Scheme’, ARY News reported.

Speaking at Islamia University Bahawalpur during the Honhaar Scholarship launch in Bahawalpur Division, Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of promoting unity and education, saying, “Hatred destroys humans.”

She pledged to keep the doors of hatred closed, promoting a more inclusive and educated society.

The chief minister said that first shipment of laptops has arrived and will be distributed soon.

Electric Bike Distribution

Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government also plans to distribute free electric bikes to 100,000 students next year. She added that 27 electric buses have arrived at Karachi Port, with an order for 500 more buses placed.

A total of 3011 students of Bahawalpur are awarded scholarships worth Rs 177.2 million.

Earlier on November 20, the chief minister directed the concerned officials to ensure laptop distribution among deserving students under the ‘CM Punjab Laptop Scheme’ within 90 days.

She also directed to provide 2,000 laptops deserving minority students. The top position holders from the Matriculation and Intermediate (F.Sc) examinations will also receive laptops as well as a Guard of Honour.

According to a press statement issued by the CM media wing, the deserving students will be given the latest core i7, 13th-generation laptops under the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme.

Scholarships will also be given to students of 30,000 government and 10,000 private educational institutions across Punjab. A total of 18,000 female students will get scholarships under the Chief Minister’s Honhar Scholarship Program.