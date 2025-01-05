Punjab: Motorways closed owing to poor visibility caused by fog

LAHORE: Intense fog has engulfed the plains of Punjab resulting in closure of several sections of the motorway, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Lahore has been covered by fog as the visibility limit in some areas has restricted to 100 meters.

Motorways and highways authorities’ have shutdown various sections of motorways owing to poor visibility. Motorway M-2 has been closed from Lahore to Kot Momin and M-3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem, owing to thick fog, the Motorways Police said.

M-4 motorway section has been closed from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattian and motorway M-5 from Multan to Uch Sharif owing to poor visibility caused by foggy conditions.

Moreover, Lahore to Sialkot motorway, M-11, has also been closed.

Motorways Police has advised drivers to ensure use of fog lights in vehicles during foggy conditions.

Apart of cold weather and foggy conditions, it was also drizzling in Lahore. The Met Office has forecast drizzle likely to be continued for the next 24 hours in the city.