Punjab University announces semester enrollment, examinations 2024 fee schedule

LAHORE: The Punjab University has announced online semester enrollment and examination fee schedule for affiliated colleges for semester examination Fall 2024
According to a schedule issued by the Punjab University (PU), the enrollment of subjects will start from November 1, 2024 while the ending date will be December 2, 2024.
A notification issued by the university said the correction of enrolled subjects will start on December 3 and end on December 12. It added that correction of enrolled subjects after December 9 will be entertained with a fine.
The Punjab University administration has said that individual challan of every student will be generated and printed challan will be handedover to student by college.
The students have been advised to directly deposit fee as per instruction given on fee challan as only system generated fee challan will be acceptable (fee deposited via manual challan will not be acceptable).
Punjab University
Established in Lahore in 1882, the University of Punjab is the largest and the oldest seat of higher learning in Pakistan. It was the first to be established in the sub-continent in a Muslim majority area.
Located in the historical and culturally alive city of Lahore, this university has played a leading role in spreading higher education in the country.
The University strives to provide a conducive environment for the pursuit of academic activities. On account of its highly qualified and internationalized faculty, pleasant environment, and low tuition fees, the university remains the institution of the first choice for students. The University comprises six campuses, 19 Faculties, 08 Constituent Colleges, and 138 departments, centers, and institutes. The University also has 658 affiliated colleges.