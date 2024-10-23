Punjab University announces semester enrollment, examinations 2024 fee schedule

LAHORE: The Punjab University has announced online semester enrollment and examination fee schedule for affiliated colleges for semester examination Fall 2024

According to a schedule issued by the Punjab University (PU), the enrollment of subjects will start from November 1, 2024 while the ending date will be December 2, 2024.

A notification issued by the university said the correction of enrolled subjects will start on December 3 and end on December 12. It added that correction of enrolled subjects after December 9 will be entertained with a fine.