Punjab University announces semester, examination fees for fall 2024

The Punjab University announced enrollment and examination fees schedule for the affiliated colleges online for the fall 2024 semester which can be submitted online.
The period for subject enrollment will begin on November 1, 2024, and expire on December 2, 2024.
According to a university statement, the rectification of enrolled topics will begin on December 3 and run until December 12.
It further said that any corrections made to enrolled topics after December 9 will be subject to a fine.
Here is fee schedule
|
Sr. #
|
Tasks
|
Starting Date
|
Ending Date
|
1
|Enrollment of Subjects
|
01-11-2024
|
02-12-2024
|
2
|Correction of enrolled subjects
(If any at College end)
Correction of enrolled subject after 09-12-2024 will be entertained with fine.
|
03-12-2024
|
09-12-2024
|
Fee Submission Timeline
|
Fee Starting Date
|
Fee Ending Date
|
Fee
|
3
|B.S. (4-Year) Program 3rd, 5th, 7th
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
|
01-11-2024
|
11-12-2024
|
Single Fee
Rs. 8,520
|
4
|A.D Bachelors (2-Year Program) 3rd
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
|
Single Fee
Rs. 8,520
|
5
|B.S.Ed. (Hons) 4-Year Program 3rd , 5th, 7th
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
|
Single Fee
Rs. 12,580
|
6
|B.B.A (4-Year) Program 3rd, 5th, 7th
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
(after 12-Years education)
|
Single Fee
Rs. 13,240
|
7
|B.Ed (1.5-Years) 3rd
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
|
Single Fee
Rs.12,580
|
8
|B.S. (Computer Science) 3rd, 5th, 7th
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
|
Single Fee
Rs.13,240
|
9
|A.D Commerce (2-Year Program) 3rd
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
|
Single Fee
Rs.10,510
|
10
|A.D Tourism & Hospitality Management
(2-Years Program) 3rd
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
|
Single Fee
Rs.10,510
|
11
|B.S (A.D)
(After Associate Degree: Replacement of M.A/M.Sc./M.Com/MBA)
7th Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
|
Single Fee
Rs. 8,520