Punjab University announces semester, examination fees for fall 2024

The Punjab University announced enrollment and examination fees schedule for the affiliated colleges online for the fall 2024 semester which can be submitted online.

The period for subject enrollment will begin on November 1, 2024, and expire on December 2, 2024.

According to a university statement, the rectification of enrolled topics will begin on December 3 and run until December 12.

It further said that any corrections made to enrolled topics after December 9 will be subject to a fine.

Here is fee schedule