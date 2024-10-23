web analytics
Punjab University announces semester, examination fees for fall 2024

The Punjab University announced enrollment and examination fees schedule for the affiliated colleges online for the fall 2024 semester which can be submitted online.

The period for subject enrollment will begin on November 1, 2024, and expire on December 2, 2024.

According to a university statement, the rectification of enrolled topics will begin on December 3 and run until December 12.

It further said that any corrections made to enrolled topics after December 9 will be subject to a fine.

Here is fee schedule 

Sr. #
Tasks
Starting Date
Ending Date
1
 Enrollment of Subjects
01-11-2024
02-12-2024
2
 Correction of enrolled subjects
(If any at College end)
Correction of enrolled subject after 09-12-2024 will be entertained with fine.
03-12-2024
09-12-2024
Fee Submission Timeline
Fee Starting Date
Fee Ending Date
Fee
3
 B.S. (4-Year) Program 3rd, 5th, 7th
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
01-11-2024
11-12-2024
Single Fee
Rs. 8,520
4
 A.D Bachelors (2-Year Program) 3rd
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs. 8,520
5
 B.S.Ed. (Hons) 4-Year Program 3rd , 5th, 7th
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs. 12,580
6
 B.B.A (4-Year) Program 3rd, 5th, 7th
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
(after 12-Years education)
Single Fee
Rs. 13,240
7
 B.Ed (1.5-Years) 3rd
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs.12,580
8
 B.S. (Computer Science) 3rd, 5th, 7th
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs.13,240
9
 A.D Commerce (2-Year Program) 3rd
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs.10,510
10
 A.D Tourism & Hospitality Management
(2-Years Program) 3rd
Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs.10,510
11
 B.S (A.D)
(After Associate Degree: Replacement of M.A/M.Sc./M.Com/MBA)
7th Semester Examinations Fall, 2024
Single Fee
Rs. 8,520
