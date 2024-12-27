‘Pushpa 2’ song removed from YouTube amid Allu Arjun’s legal woes

The makers of South superstar Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ have removed the film’s song titled, ‘Dammunte Pattukora’ from YouTube.

The song, sung by Allu Arjun, was taken down from online platforms reportedly over its bold and controversial lyrics amid his legal woes after a woman died at a theatre during a screening of ‘Pushpa 2.’

According to Indian media outlets, the major reason behind the decision to take down ‘Dammunte Pattukora’ was the ongoing stampede controversy surrounding the South superstar.

The film’s director Sukumar wrote the lyrics of the song while Devi Sri Prasad composed it.

Released by T-Series on December 24, ‘Dammunte Pattukora’ has sparked widespread online reactions for its bold lyrics and provocative timing.

The song portrays a tense confrontation between Pushpa (Allu Arjun) and police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil).

Lyrics such as ‘Dammunte pattukora Shekhawat’ (If you have the guts, catch me, Shekhawat!) and ‘Pattukonte vodilestha syndicate’ (If you catch me, I’ll leave the syndicate) portray the rebellious nature of Pushpa who is not afraid to lock horns with police.

While several were left disappointed by the decision to remove the ‘Pushpa 2’ song, others believed that the song’s lyrics and meaning were insensitive amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Allu Arjun.

It is pertinent to mention here that the film landed in controversy on its opening day after the South superstar’s surprise visit to a screening event triggered a massive crowd of fans at the venue, resulting in a stampede.

During the panic situation, a woman named Revathi lost consciousness and was declared dead upon arrival at the Durga Bhai Deshmukh Hospital while her son Sri Tej was critically injured.