Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ to re-release in theatres ahead of the sequel

Ahead of the hotly-anticipated release of the sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', South Indian superstar Allu Arjun is returning to the theatres with the blockbuster prequel once again. Before Allu Arjun returns to the cinemas as Pushpa Raj in next month's sequel, his fans are in for a treat as the Hindi version of his prequel film has been set for theatrical re-release this week, announced the makers on Wednesday.

“Pushpa – The Rise (Hindi) Re-Releasing In Cinemas on 22nd Nov 2024,” confirmed production banner Goldmines Telefilms with a promo clip of the title on social media.

Notably, ‘Pushpa’ witnessed pan-Indian success upon its original release in 2021, earning INR136 crore in ticket sales, in addition to INR106 crores for the Hindi-dubbed version. It also got Arjun his first National Film Award in the Best Actor category.