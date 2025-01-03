Questions raised on NPCC for purchasing expensive electricity

KARACHI: Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) raised questions on the National Power Control Centre (NPCC) for purchasing expensive electricity when cheaper options are available from nuclear resources in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

National Power Control Centre (NPCC) is responsible for controlling and monitoring Pakistan’s national power generation and transmission system.

DG PAEC Shahid Riyaz, while talking to media in Karachi, said that Karachi nuclear power plant (KANUPP) units two and three are producing electricity at a lower cost compared to other power plants in the country.

He wondered why the NPCC is buying expensive electricity from other sources when they could get it for lower rates from nuclear power plants.

DG PAEC revealed the surprising details of a big difference in electricity cost and selling price, saying that the total cost of electricity in KANUPP is only Rs15 per unit including the Rs1.5 fuel price, whereas the most expensive electricity is generated from furnace oil at a cost of Rs33.61 per unit followed by RLNG at Rs24.15 and coal at Rs20.67.

According to DG Shahid Riyaz, the PAEC has saved the national exchequer at least $2.5 billion in 2024 by generating 22 billion units of electricity from nuclear power plants.

Shahid Riyaz stressed that the KANUPP units two and three have the capacity to provide 2200 Mega Watt of uninterrupted electricity to Karachi, which is a major contribution to the mega city’s power needs.

“It is puzzling that the NPCC is still purchasing expensive electricity despite the availability of cheaper options, and this has raised suspicions about the decision-making process”, he added.