Why did a fan send 200 messages to Rabab Hashim?

Famous Pakistani actress Rabab Hashim recently shared a shocking incident where a fan sent her 200 messages on Instagram and even showed up at her home with gifts.

In a recent appearance on a private TV comedy show, the host asked Rabab Hashim if she had ever encountered a surprising moment where a fan did something unexpected.

Rabab Hashim replied, “Yes, this definitely happened once. I was receiving a lot of messages from an account on Instagram, around 200 messages in a day. I thought it was just a random thing, but then something strange happened.”

Rabab went on to explain that she had a day off from shooting and was at home when she heard the doorbell.

“When I opened the door, a woman and a man from interior Sindh were standing outside, holding a basket filled with gifts. They insisted that I accept the gifts because they had travelled a long distance. I took the gifts, but they wouldn’t leave. They stayed outside my house,” she said.

Rabab Hashim added that when the two individuals, including a man, were about to leave, she handed the gifts back and said, “I can’t keep these. How did you even get to my house?” Despite this, she continued to receive strange messages from them.

Rabab Hashim is a talented Pakistani actress known for her captivating performances in television dramas. She gained popularity for her roles in various hit serials, showcasing her versatility and acting skills. With her natural charm and dedication, Rabab has earned a solid place in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.