Rajkummar Rao reacts to comparison with Akshay Kumar

“Stree 2” actor Rajkummar Rao has opened up about his comparison and competition with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,” alongside actress Triptii Dimri, Rao was asked if he saw himself competing with the “Welcome” actor in the industry, an Indian media outlet reported.

Reacting to the question, he said that Kumar was his ‘superstar’ and he would not compete with him in any way.

“I have learned a lot from Akshay sir. I grew up watching stars like him. He is our superstar, and you don’t compete with your superstar, you love them. I am his fan,” said Rajkummar Rao. “I’ve learned so much by watching people like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay sir. They’ll always be my superstars, and I’ll always look up to them.”

According to the ‘Stree 2’ star, he still feels like a fan when interacting with the abovementioned Bollywood stars.

“I’m so middle-class that even today, if I get a call from Akshay Kumar, I stand up in excitement and tell everyone, ‘Look, Akshay sir is calling!’ I can’t believe I’m working in the same industry as the people I’ve admired all my life. Competing with them is unimaginable,” Rao said.

The Bollywood actor is set to appear in “Maalik,” after garnering praise for his acting performance in the blockbuster horror comedy ‘Stree 2.’

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is set to reunite with ace filmmaker Priyadarshan to bring the spooky comedy “Bhooth Bangla.”

In an Instagram post on his birthday, the Bollywood star announced reuniting with Priyadarshan after 14 years since they last joined forces for ‘Khatta Meetha’ in 2010.

It is to be noted here that the superhit duo has previously given their fans several cult comedy flicks in the 2000s, such as ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Garam Masala’, Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘De Dana Dan’ and ‘Khatta Meetha’.