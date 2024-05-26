Rajniesh Duggall claims Priyanka Chopra refused to wok with him

Actor and model Rajniesh Duggall has claimed that actress Priyanka Chopra refused to share screen with him in the 2005 film Yakeen.

Duggall was set to debut on the big screen with the movie, however, he said that he was dropped from the movie as Chopra refused to star alongside a newcomer, an Indian media outlet reported.

In a recent interview, the actor said that he had signed the 2005 film Yakeen opposite Priyanka Chopra and had begun working on it.

“I was the first choice for Yakeen, I was signed for the film. In fact, I was working on it. When I met director Girish Dhamija, he asked me, ‘When can you move to Mumbai?’ I was already planning to move to Mumbai,” Rajniesh Duggall recalled.

Duggall said that he was given a personal cook, a Juhu penthouse, and a chauffeur-driven car by the producer of the movie after he signed a three-film deal with the makers.

“I had a double role in the film with Priyanka as the lead. I left brand endorsements of Siyaram, Vimal, and other companies to concentrate on the film,” he added.

However, producer Sujit Kumar Singh called him one night and informed him that he was replaced by Arjun Rampal.

“He told me that Priyanka has become a big star in the time span since they had signed me and they had paid her for the bulk deal, now she is saying ‘I will not work with a newcomer’,” he said.

The actor then suggested replacing Priyanka Chopra, however, his suggestions were not taken into consideration.

“They said Priyanka wanted that, but I feel it could have been the managers or the people around her. I don’t blame her, but she was aware that I was doing the film. She could have said, ‘No, he will do it’,” he added.