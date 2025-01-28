Rakhi Sawant reaches Lahore to marry Pakistani actor: Indian media

Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant has reached Lahore to tie the knot with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan, Indian media reports said.

Talking to Indian media websites, Rakhi Sawant said she is in Lahore to work with Hania Aamir.

Rakhi revealed that Dodi proposed to her and she happily accepted to become Pakistan’s daughter-in-law.

The two are planning to have a love marriage, with Rakhi saying “He is my love. We love each other. He is from Pakistan. I am from India, so we will have a love marriage”.

Rakhi Sawant also shared video clip of Dodi Khan on her Instagram account, where Dodi can be seen asking her if he should come to India or Dubai with the wedding procession, and ending it with a sweet “Love you”.

The wedding plans are already underway, with Rakhi revealing that the ceremony will take place in Pakistan with Islamic rituals.

“Shaadi Pakistan me hogi with Islamic rituals. Reception will be in India, and we’ll go to Switzerland or the Netherlands for our honeymoon. We will settle in Dubai,” she added.

Earlier, Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant said, that she is coming to Pakistan, to meet showbiz sweetheart Hania Aamir and asked her to receive her at the airport.

Days after challenging Pakistani divas Hania Aamir, Nargis and Deedar for a dance-off, the ‘reality show queen’ Rakhi Sawant announced in her latest Instagram video that she is coming to Pakistan to meet them and even asked the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star to receive her at the airport.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, against the TikTok ban in the country, Sawant, who currently resides in Dubai, U.A.E., asserted that she will have no option but to move to Pakistan otherwise, if the ban is not lifted.