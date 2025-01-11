When will Ramadan begin in Pakistan?

Ramadan moon sighting varies globally, depending on geographical location and weather conditions. In 2024, the Ramadan began on March 11 in Pakistan.

According to astronomical predictions, Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on March 1 or 2 in Pakistan, with the moon likely to be sighted on February 28 or March 1.

In Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries, and several European nations, Ramadan is predicted to start on March 1.

The duration of fasting during the initial days of Ramadan is expected to be approximately 13 hours in most countries.

Moreover, the exact date of Eid ul Fitr will depend on the sighting of the moon, but it is predicted to fall on March 30 or 31.

The final announcement regarding the sighting of the moon will be made by the Ruwit-e-Hilal Committee.

Astronomers have predicted that the Eid ul Fitr moon will be sighted on March 29 or 30, marking the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a sacred period of fasting, reflection, and spiritual growth for Muslims around the world.

During this month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and drink. This act of fasting, is one of the five pillars of Islam and is intended to help Muslims develop self-discipline, empathy for those less fortunate, and a stronger connection with Allah.

In addition to fasting, Ramadan is also a time for spiritual reflection, prayer, and reading the Quran. Muslims are encouraged to recite the entire Quran during the month, and many attend special prayers, known as Taraweeh, in congregation after breaking their fast. Ramadan is also a time for charity, known as Zakat, and Muslims are encouraged to give to those in need.