Mohsin Naqvi must choose between interior ministry, PCB chief roles: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Rana Sanaullah, who is also an adviser to the Prime Minister on political and public affairs, said that the positions of Ministry of Interior and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman are full-time roles, and Mohsin Naqvi has to take a final decision regarding which post to retain.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Sanaulalh highlighted the issue of political interference in sports bodies, saying that individuals with influence often occupy key positions without merit.

Rana Sanaullahm further claimed that those who fail to secure a place in other institutions often use their power to secure a position in reputable sports bodies.

“These individuals are so powerful that if I want to take a stand, the entire system would be shaken,” he stated.

On political front, Rana Sanaullah said, we are not aligned with Maulana Fazlur Rehman; rather, we are in cooperation with him.

There have been accusations against Lt. General (retired) Faiz Hameed regarding his involvement in the appointment of the Army Chief and securing desired postings. He is also accused of using PTI for these purposes. If these accusations hold, then he could not have acted alone; the founder of PTI would be involved as well, Sanaullah said.

“It is possible that after retirement, WhatsApp messages may surface about communications between the two on May 9th and those who facilitated their communication may speak out later.”