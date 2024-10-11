Rana Sanaullah reacts to PTI’s planned protest on October 15

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah reacted to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to hold a protest on October 15 at D-Chowk in Islamabad during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Rana Sanaullah said, “PTI is not a political party, but a group which believes in anarchism.” He said that the PTI’s protest on October 15 is aimed at sabotaging the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI’s real intentions have been exposed, adding that the party’s goal is to ‘disrupt the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

“Anti-Pakistan forces are active against the interest of the country. The PTI leaders and supporters must be confined to their traditional bases,” Rana Sanaullah added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SCO Summit is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16, with leaders from member countries including Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attending.

Earlier in the day, PTI announced another protest demonstration at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15, the day when Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is set to kick-off.

The announcement was made after PTI’s political committee meeting. Sheikh Waqas Akram, the party’s central information secretary, posted on X that a ‘powerful’ protest would be held on October 15 at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

He also announced that the PTI’s protests in Punjab have been called off. Sheikh Waqas Akram also called for the release of PTI workers, leaders, and MPAs detained in Punjab.

The PTI demanded an end to ‘unlawful’ raids and arrests by the federal and Punjab governments. The PTI central information secretary said that the PTI chairman’s life is under threat due to the government’s actions, which have ‘stripped’ him of basic human rights.