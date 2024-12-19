Rangers personnel succumbs to injuries from violent Nov 24 protest

ISLAMABAD: A Rangers personnel, Lance Naik Tanveer, who was injured in a firing incident during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on November 24, succumbed to his injuries, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred within the limits of Tarnol Police Station, where the Rangers personnel were allegedly shot by protesters.

The Islamabad Police also confirmed the death of the Rangers personnel, who sustained bullet injuries on November 24. Lance Naik Tanveer has been treated at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for the past three weeks.

A case has been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, according to the police spokesperson.

Earlier, PTI founder Imran Khan was named in an FIR filed over the deaths of three Rangers personnel during the party’s protest in Islamabad on November 26.

According to the FIR, registered at Ramna Police Station, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, along with other party leaders, are accused of murder, terrorism, and other charges.

The FIR states that the plan to attack the Rangers personnel was hatched in Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan had met with his party leaders. The plan was executed by Bushra Bibi and other party workers, who incited the protesters to attack the Rangers personnel.

The FIR also named other PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Raoof Hassan and Hammad Azhar, who allegedly conspired to attack the Rangers personnel.

The incident occurred during PTI’s recent protests in Islamabad, where a car driven by an unidentified driver ran over three Rangers personnel, killing them on the spot.