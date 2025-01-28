Rashmika Mandanna confirms her relationship status amid Vijay Deverakonda rumours

Amid the long-standing conjecture around her romantic relationship with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, South starlet Rashmika Mandanna has seemingly confirmed her relationship status.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda, since the two shared the screen in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, has now confirmed being in a relationship, however, without naming her partner.

It happened so when Mandanna spoke about her happy place in an interview and said, “Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not a forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space.”

“As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner,” she added. “I really respect that life, that personal life that I have. Right now, I am living in the best of both worlds, but I am someone who will guard this personal life with my own life.”

Further asked about the qualities which attract her towards a man, the ‘Animal’ actor replied, “They say eyes are the window to one’s soul. I think I believe in that, and I keep smiling, so I am drawn to people who have a smiley face.”

“And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are,” she concluded.

It is worth noting here that Rashmika Mandanna was previously in a relationship with actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty. They announced their engagement in 2017, however, parted ways the following year, citing compatibility issues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is awaiting the release of filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s period drama ‘Chhaava’, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna.