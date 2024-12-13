Rashmika Mandanna reacts to ‘Pushpa 2’ costar Allu Arjun’s arrest

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has broken her silence on her ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ co-star Allu Arjun’s arrest over the death of a woman in a stampede at their film’s screening.

Earlier today, Hyderabad police arrested the South superstar in a case pertaining to a stampede during the premiere of his latest film, resulting in the death of a woman.

Now, his ‘Pushpa 2’ costar Rashmika Mandanna has shared her thoughts on his arrest, while lamenting that a single person was being blamed for the unfortunate accident.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Indian actress wrote, “I can’t believe what I am seeing right now. The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking.”

Allu Arjun was the latest to be arrested in the case after three others were arrested days earlier.

A case was registered against the South superstar, his team, and the management of a theatre after a 39-year-old woman lost her life in the chaos which erupted after Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to the venue on December 4.

Hyderabad police had earlier arrested three including the owner, identified as M Sandeep, and manager M Nagaraju of Sandhya Theatre, along with the security manager named Gandhakam Vijay Chander.

According to authorities, Allu Arjun’s team or the theatre management did not notify them beforehand that the actor and his crew would be attending the ‘Pushpa 2’ screening.

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, actor Nani also extended his support to the ‘Pushpa 2’ star following his arrest.

He wrote in a post on X, “That was an unfortunate incident and it was heart breaking. We should all learn from the disaster and be lot more careful here after and introduce measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again. We are all at fault here. One person is not responsible for this.”