web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, November 24, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Rawalpindi: Three terrorists killed in encounter with CTD near Chakri

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department personnel near Chakri in Rawalpindi, a spokesperson of CTD said.

“Two of their accomplices escaped from the scene,” according to CTD spokesman.

“The CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation for arrest of terrorists. The terrorists opened fire at the CTD team,” spokesman said.

According to spokesman, three terrorists were killed in firing of their accomplices during the encounter.

A suicide jacket, safety fuse wire, rifles, bullets and explosive material recovered from deceased terrorists.

CTD Punjab has stated that the terrorists killed in Rawalpindi encounter, have been identified as Abdullah, Abdul Rehman and Anas. “They were affiliated with Fitna al Khawarij”.

These terrorists were involved in attack on police and extortion, according to CTD statement.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.