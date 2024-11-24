Rawalpindi: Three terrorists killed in encounter with CTD near Chakri

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department personnel near Chakri in Rawalpindi, a spokesperson of CTD said.

“Two of their accomplices escaped from the scene,” according to CTD spokesman.

“The CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation for arrest of terrorists. The terrorists opened fire at the CTD team,” spokesman said.

According to spokesman, three terrorists were killed in firing of their accomplices during the encounter.

A suicide jacket, safety fuse wire, rifles, bullets and explosive material recovered from deceased terrorists.

CTD Punjab has stated that the terrorists killed in Rawalpindi encounter, have been identified as Abdullah, Abdul Rehman and Anas. “They were affiliated with Fitna al Khawarij”.

These terrorists were involved in attack on police and extortion, according to CTD statement.