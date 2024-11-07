Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal reveal their months-old daughter’s name

Bollywood celebrity couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal revealed the name of their first child, a baby girl, born in July this year. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Months after embracing parenthood for the first time, celebrity couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal revealed in a new magazine cover interview that the newest Bollywood parents have named their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

In a humorous interaction with the publication, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor also revealed a character of her husband to which their daughter resembles, and it is none other than the popular Guddu Pandit of Amazon Prime series ‘Mirzapur’.

“Don’t you think she looks like Guddu Pandit from season 2,” Chadha asked the interviewer, before she quipped, “At least we don’t need a paternity test.”

Speaking about his daughter, the ‘Mirzapur’ actor believed that the baby has ‘filled a void’ that he never knew existed. However, the girl dad added, “It’s freakin’ hard to work now. I have serious anxiety when I leave home because I just want to see the baby all the time and be around Richa and her.”

Also Read: New mom Richa Chadha calls daughter a ‘4-kilo boss’

It is pertinent to note here that the B-Town couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who officially celebrated their marriage in October 2022, after years of dating and two years of formalising the union, announced their first pregnancy in February this year.

The ‘Fukrey’ stars confirmed the birth of their first child via an official statement on July 16.