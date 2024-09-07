New mom Richa Chadha calls daughter a ‘4-kilo boss’

The new mom of Bollywood, Richa Chadha, who embraced motherhood with her first child earlier this year, termed her two-month-old daughter a ‘4-kilo boss’.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Richa Chadha opened up on her parenting journey and new life, ever since welcoming a baby girl with her husband Ali Fazal this year.

“We have a 4-kilo boss at home and we work as per her timelines now,” said the new mom.

Chadha continued, “Everything about this phase of life feels new. It comes with its share of highs, like getting eight hours of sleep and lows, like fatigue and brain fog. But I find solace in knowing that everyone has come from a woman. The changes are too many — both physical and emotional — but I find my instinct to be sharper now.”

The ‘Heeramandi’ actor also mentioned that she has resumed work on her productions from home, however, she will return to sets, for acting projects, in November.

For the unversed, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who officially celebrated their marriage in October 2022, after years of dating and two years of formalising the union, announced their first pregnancy in February this year.

The ‘Fukrey’ stars confirmed the birth of their first child via an official statement in July this year.