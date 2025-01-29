Rimha Ahmed’s bold saree look sparks debate on social media

Pakistani actress Rimha Ahmed recently shared pictures on social media wearing a saree, which quickly gained attention.

The actress posted her photos on the photo-sharing app Instagram, where she can be seen in a black and white saree.

As a rising star in the Pakistani drama industry, Rimha Ahmed’s photos were liked by many of her fans, but she also faced criticism for wearing an Indian-style saree.

One user commented on the photos, asking, “Why do you like Indian culture so much?” To which the actress responded, “There’s nothing wrong with it.”

She further added, “And you might not know, but my mother is from India, so this is my culture too.”

The actress posted the pictures a few hours ago, and they have already been seen by thousands of fans, who have been leaving compliments.

Rimha Ahmed is quite active on social media and frequently shares her pictures and videos, which are well-received by her followers.

Notably, Rimha Ahmed portrayed the character ‘Natasha’ in the ARY Digital drama serial Maqaddar Ka Sitara, where she played the daughter of Babar Ali (Safdar) and the sister of Areez Ahmed (Faizan). She also played the role of ‘Amina’ in the drama serial Mai Re, which starred Ayina Asif, Samar Abbas, Nauman Ijaz, Maria Wasti, and others.

Social media can be a strange world, especially for celebrities. Some, like Rimha Ahmed, face mixed reactions from their followers, while others, like Rabab Hashim, find themselves with die-hard fans who support them unconditionally.

Rabab Hashim recently shared a shocking incident where a fan sent her 200 messages on Instagram and even showed up at her home with gifts.

In a recent appearance on a private TV comedy show, the host asked Rabab Hashim if she had ever encountered a surprising moment where a fan did something unexpected.

Rabab Hashim replied, “Yes, this definitely happened once. I was receiving a lot of messages from an account on Instagram, around 200 messages in a day. I thought it was just a random thing, but then something strange happened.”

Rabab went on to explain that she had a day off from shooting and was at home when she heard the doorbell.