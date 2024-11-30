Travel advisory for roads leading to Naran, Kaghan

The picturesque valleys of Naran and Kaghan have been closed to tourists following heavy snowfall that has dropped temperatures to freezing levels, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the snowfall, particularly around Babusar Top, has made travel hazardous, prompting the district administration to advise against visiting the area.

Deputy Commissioner Manshera, Khalid Iqbal, stated that routes leading to Kaghan Valley have been blocked since early November due to snowfall, and further closures were implemented to ensure public safety.

He warned that tourists attempting to visit could face severe difficulties due to the extreme weather conditions. In this road update, it was also highlighted that the access path connecting Gilgit-Baltistan to Kaghan has been shut down, further restricting access.

Adding to the challenges, hotels in Naran and surrounding areas have been closed for the season, with disruptions in electricity and other essential services. The access route connecting Gilgit-Baltistan to Kaghan has also been shut down, further restricting access.

Due to these traffic disruptions, tourists looking to visit Naran and Kaghan are facing significant challenges. The latest road update confirms that the district administration has strongly advised against attempting to navigate these hazardous paths in such extreme weather conditions.

Despite the restrictions in Naran and Kaghan, areas such as Balakot and Shogran remain open for tourists. The district administration has encouraged visitors to opt for these accessible locations instead, where the pathways remain clear and travel is safe.

Naran, a major tourist destination that attracts thousands of local and international visitors during the season, has seen an end to its six-month-long tourism activities. While the winter snowfall has enhanced its scenic beauty, the lack of infrastructure for winter tourism has halted activities for now. The road update on Naran and Kaghan reveals that the blocked routes have further complicated the situation, leaving visitors with limited options.

DC Khalid Iqbal emphasised the potential of winter tourism in regions like Naran and Kaghan. He urged the government to develop initiatives that would not only boost the local economy but also provide sustainable employment opportunities for the area’s residents.

However, the ongoing access restrictions remain a significant challenge in fully unlocking the tourism potential of these beautiful regions.