TV host slams ‘rude’ Ben Affleck

Seasoned Australian journalist and TV host Sarah Ferguson slammed Hollywood star Ben Affleck for being rude during an interview.

Speaking to an Australian daily, senior journalist and TV presenter Sarah Ferguson named actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck as her ‘worst’ interview subject ever.

Ferguson mentioned that Affleck’s appearance on her show ‘7.30’, in March last year, to talk about his film ‘Air’, is ‘quite high up on the list’ of worst interviews she conducted. “He was just rude, not interested, going through the motions,” she said about the outing when ‘The Accountant’ actor avoided looking into the camera for most of the time and the channel aired only four of his answers to the veteran journalist.

Affleck’s reps have not responded to the matter yet.

Notably, Affleck, known for maintaining a straight face and not smiling while posing for pictures, had earlier addressed the blanket expression saying, “I’m a little bit shy. I also don’t like a lot of attention. That’s why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why’s this dude always mad?’ Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go’.”

“By the way, I also might be somebody who … I do find myself, I’ll be sitting at home and [my family will be] like, ‘What’s wrong?'” he furthered about his ‘resting hard face’.