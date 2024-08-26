‘Rust’ shooting: Quentin Tarantino says Alec Baldwin is ‘10pc responsible’

Hollywood film director Quentin Tarantino has opened up on the shooting incident on the set of Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” movie.

During his appearance on the “Club Random podcast,” host Bill Maher shared his views on the incident that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while seriously injuring director Joel Souza.

When asked if he thinks Baldwin was somewhat responsible for the fatal shooting, Tarantino said that the Hollywood star was partly responsible.

“I think I’m being fair enough to say that the armorer, the guy who hands him the gun, is 90 percent responsible for everything that happens when it comes to that gun,” he said, adding that “the actor is 10 percent responsible” in this type of situation.

“It’s a gun. You are a partner in the responsibility to some degree,” Quentin Tarantino opined.

Mahen then asked the director how the gun is tested before being used in a scene, to which he responded by saying, “They show it to you. If there are steps to go through, you go through them and it’s done with due diligence. And you know it’s f–king for real.”

According to Tarantino, actor Alec Baldwin should have known better how to handle the gun if he went through the steps that he was supposed to go through.

It is worth noting here that a New Mexico judge in July dismissed involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.

The court agreed with his lawyers that prosecutors and police withheld evidence on the source of the live round that killed the ‘Rust’ cinematographer in 2021.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in Hollywood’s first on-set shooting, of ‘Rust’, in nearly 30 years when Alec Baldwin was directed to point a revolver at her as she set up a camera shot during filming southwest of Santa Fe.

The weapon fired a .45 caliber round inadvertently loaded by the movie’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez.

The Colt .45 rounds at the centre of the dismissal were handed into the sheriff’s office on March 6 by Troy Teske, a friend of Thell Reed, the stepfather of Gutierrez, on the same day she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins’ death.