Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to reunite for second film

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is set to reunite with his costar Hugh Jackman after the immense success of their film “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

In an interview with a US media outlet, the Hollywood actor revealed that he was working to write a film that would see him reunite with Jackman.

“I’m spending the year writing. I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel,” Ryan Reynolds said.

The actor, however, remained tight-lipped about the plot and other casting of the upcoming title.

While the upcoming project will be his second collaboration with Hugh Jackman, it will be the third time Reynolds will work with Shawn Levy.

The two have previously worked on 2021’s action comedy “Free Guy” and the sci-fi adventure “The Adam Project,” followed by the action-packed ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

The most recent collaboration between Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy became a box office juggernaut, generating a whopping $636 million domestically.

The movie also became the 12th highest-grossing film in history and also became the highest-grossing R-rated film ever.

In its exceptional box office run, the Marvel title secured the seventh spot, overtaking “Iron Man 3” globally.

The huge success of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ led Disney to submit it for Golden Globes recognition as a comedy and the newly introduced cinematic and box office achievement categories.

Reports said that the studio was also eyeing a place at the Oscars to seek nods in categories such as production design, sound and visual effects.

It is worth mentioning here that 2016’s ‘Deadpool’ earned a Golden Globe nomination for best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best actor for Ryan Reynolds.