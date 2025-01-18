Saif Ali Khan attack: India police make another arrest

MUMBAI: Police in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Saturday detained a second person suspected of involvement in a knife attack in which Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was wounded.

Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder during a burglary attempt at his home in Mumbai early on Thursday.

He had surgery after sustaining stab wounds to his spine, neck and hands, and is out of danger, doctors said.

“We got information from Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling by Jnaneswari Express train,” Sanjeev Sinha, a representative of the Railway Protection Force, told ANI news agency, in which Reuters holds a minority stake.

“Mumbai Police officials were contacted through video call and the suspect’s identity was confirmed. He has been detained,” Sinha said.

Police in India’s financial capital of Mumbai had on Friday detained another key suspect in the knife attack.

The attack on Khan, one of Bollywood’s most bankable and well-known actors, shocked the film industry and Mumbai residents, with many calling for better policing and security.

Meanwhile, indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela apologized to Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, following her ignorant comment about a knife attack on him, at his home.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, Urvashi Rautela responded to the backlash, after her indifferent comment on Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident made headlines.

The actor confessed that she didn’t understand the seriousness of the incident before and wrote in the apology note, “Dear Saif Ali Khan sir, I hope this message finds you in strength. I am writing with a deep sense of regret and heartfelt apology. Until now, I was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing.”

“I feel ashamed that I allowed myself to be consumed by the excitement surrounding Daaku Maharaaj (her recently released Telugu film) and the gifts I was receiving, instead of pausing to acknowledge and understand what you are going through,” she explained.

“Please accept my sincerest apologies for being so ignorant and insensitive. Now that I know the gravity of your case, I am deeply moved and want to extend my unwavering support. Your grace, dignity, and resilience during such a challenging time are truly admirable, and I have nothing but immense respect for your strength.”