“Saif Ali Khan prevented attacker from reaching son Jeh”

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed in her police statement that her husband Saif Ali Khan intervened to prevent the attacker from reaching their younger son Jeh.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

A day after the terrifying knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home, his wife Kareena Kapoor recorded her statement with the Bandra Police of Mumbai, sharing the horrifying details of the incident. She disclosed that the actor wanted to save their two kids and prevented the aggressive attacker from reaching their younger son when he was stabbed.

Kapoor revealed that the intruder managed to enter their duplex residence on the 11th floor of the building and confronted one of the maids when Khan intervened to ensure the safety of his kids and other staff members.

“Saif was the first to intervene and prevented the attacker from reaching Jeh. The women and children were moved to the 12th floor for their safety,” Kapoor stated, adding that the valuables like jewellery and other stuff in the open were untouched.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant questions lack of security after knife attack on Saif Ali Khan

For the unversed, Khan was attacked in the wee hours of Thursday, by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra apartment, who stabbed him six times. The ‘Race’ actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and underwent multiple surgeries for the injuries around his neck and to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from his spine.

In a social media post earlier, Kapoor wrote, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family.”